ajc logo
X

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

National & World News
Updated 4 hours ago
A horticulture teacher from Minnesota has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds.

Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.

“Minnesota has a great midyear, but our spring in our parts is really, really tough. So to do it in Minnesota, it just shouldn’t happen," Gienger said. "It’s like winning the Tour de France on a big wheel. You know, you can only hope, but it worked.”

Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

"You think driving in a snowstorm is bad? Try driving one of these things,” he said.

Gienger, who also won the same contest in Northern California in 2020, broke a record set last week in New York where a grower raised a massive pumpkin weighing 2,554 pounds.

A grower in Italy holds the world record for the heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

Credit: Haven Daley

Credit: Haven Daley

Credit: Haven Daley

Credit: Haven Daley

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County7h ago

Credit: Ed Zurga

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
37m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson
15h ago

Credit: Eric Gay

Uvalde school chief plans to retire after community outrage
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Raiders fall short of finally beating AFC West nemesis
11m ago
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
31m ago
Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
37m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
13h ago
Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
20h ago
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top