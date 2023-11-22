25 killed when truck overloaded with food items and people crashes in Nigeria’s north

Kumar Tsukwam, sector commander of Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps in Niger, told The Associated Press that it's believed some of the passengers wanted to travel with the trailer through Tuesday night to avoid unsafe roads during the day.

“The passengers were not mindful of the (nature of the) road and the goods it was conveying,” Tsukwam said.

Overloading and speeding are common causes of crashes along major roads in Nigeria where traffic rules are often not adhered to, with drivers who disobey the rules often escaping penalties.

Authorities are going to ensure that “stringent penalties are meted out to traffic rule violators” in Niger state, Bago said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu mourned the victims and urged commuters to drive safely, especially as the festive season approaches.

“The president describes the incident as a harrowing tragedy and directs the agency responsible for emergency response to immediately move in and ensure that those injured get the necessary treatment,” Tinubu's office said in a statement.