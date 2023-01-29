X
Dark Mode Toggle

'24,' 'Runaways' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45

National & World News
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24” and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24" and providing the voice for Tess in the video game “The Last of Us,” has died. She was 45.

Wersching passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.

Neil Druckmann, who created “The Last of Us," wrote on Twitter that “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series “Timeless,” tweeted, “We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed.”

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career.

Her first credit was in “Star Trek: Enterprise,” and she would go on to have recurring roles in the seventh and eighth seasons of “24,” “Bosch," “The Vampire Diaries,” Marvel's “Runaways,” “The Rookie” and, most recently, the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” as the Borg Queen.

She also provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the popular video game “The Last of Us.”

Wershing was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued working. She's survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. A GoFundMe page was set up Sunday to support the family.

Credit: Charles Sykes

Credit: Charles Sykes

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas in public intoxication case15m ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta investigators ask for public help ID’ing suspect in deadly shooting
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: APD pulls man from stolen, crashed patrol car seconds before train hits
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Boyfriend playing with gun shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Distrust of police: Black parents, children have 'the talk'
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Vasha Hunt

Boston, Hall lead No. 1 Gamecocks past Alabama 65-52
2m ago
Tunisian voters shun elections seen as test for democracy
3m ago
Pastor prays for peace after brutal beating of Tyre Nichols
4m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
6h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top