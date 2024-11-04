24 dead after a dilapidated bus skids into a deep gorge in northern India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A poorly maintained bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in northern India on Monday, killing at least 24 people and injuring several others, officials said.

The accident occurred in Almora district in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand. The bus was carrying 42 people and 24 bodies have been recovered, said Vineet Pal, a state government official.

Teams of rescue and relief workers were deployed to the site and authorities said the death toll may rise as they work to rescue passengers who may still be trapped inside.