Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US

Storms approach Blair, Neb., looking west on State Highway 91 as the sun starts to set on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Storms approach Blair, Neb., looking west on State Highway 91 as the sun starts to set on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Updated 56 minutes ago
Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that’s expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds

SALADO, Texas (AP) — Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds Wednesday.

The storms caused widespread damage Tuesday in Salado, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Austin. Bell County Judge David Blackburn said 23 people were injured, one of them critically. Twelve of the injured were taken to hospitals, Blackburn said.

“There’s not much left,” said Blackburn, the county's top elected official. “Large trees are uprooted and overturned and stripped. Buildings really reduced to rubble. ... Power lines, power poles, are scattered all over the place. It’s pretty devastating.”

Photos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail associated with that storm.

Tornadoes were also spotted Tuesday in Iowa, but there were no reports of serious injuries. In Lincoln, Nebraska, powerful wind gusts knocked down tree limbs and caused some roof damage. A possible tornado also caused damage in the small southern Minnesota town of Taopi near the state's border with Iowa.

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said dispatchers began getting calls from residents trapped in their damaged homes not long after a tornado warning siren sounded at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. There were no reports of serious injuries. Weather service crews were assessing damage in the area Wednesday.

More tornadoes were in the forecast Wednesday for parts of the mid-South and in the Mississippi River Valley, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Hurricane-force winds, intense tornadoes and large hail were possible in Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and Alabama, forecasters said. Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, were among the cities that could see the worst weather Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Elsewhere, the North Dakota Capitol, schools, government offices and interstates remained closed Wednesday as a blizzard continued to bear down on the state.

A blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect through Thursday for most of western and central North Dakota where up to 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow was expected.

A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, after a powerful storm swept through the community Tuesday night. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, after a powerful storm swept through the community Tuesday night. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

Credit: Eric Johnson

A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, after a powerful storm swept through the community Tuesday night. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

Credit: Eric Johnson

People dig through debris on the north edge of Taopi, Minn., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, as they begin clean-up following Tuesday night's powerful storms. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

People dig through debris on the north edge of Taopi, Minn., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, as they begin clean-up following Tuesday night's powerful storms. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

Credit: Eric Johnson

People dig through debris on the north edge of Taopi, Minn., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, as they begin clean-up following Tuesday night's powerful storms. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

Credit: Eric Johnson

A house shown on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minn., had its entire east side stripped away by the storms on Tuesday that pounded the little community just east of Austin, Minn. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

A house shown on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minn., had its entire east side stripped away by the storms on Tuesday that pounded the little community just east of Austin, Minn. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

Credit: Eric Johnson

A house shown on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Taopi, Minn., had its entire east side stripped away by the storms on Tuesday that pounded the little community just east of Austin, Minn. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

Credit: Eric Johnson

Storms approach Blair, Neb., looking north on County Road 25, just north of State Highway 91 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Credit: Chris Machian

Storms approach Blair, Neb., looking north on County Road 25, just north of State Highway 91 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Credit: Chris Machian

Credit: Chris Machian

Storms approach Blair, Neb., looking north on County Road 25, just north of State Highway 91 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Credit: Chris Machian

Credit: Chris Machian

A skid loader is used to move downed tree limbs on a property in Taopi, Minn., Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022. The damage was the result of the storms on Tuesday that swept through the area. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

A skid loader is used to move downed tree limbs on a property in Taopi, Minn., Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022. The damage was the result of the storms on Tuesday that swept through the area. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

Credit: Eric Johnson

A skid loader is used to move downed tree limbs on a property in Taopi, Minn., Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022. The damage was the result of the storms on Tuesday that swept through the area. (Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)

Credit: Eric Johnson

Credit: Eric Johnson

Matt Mittelstaedt, a driver for Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, pushes as a Good Samaritan tows the large passenger van he was driving when it got stuck in the snow at the intersection of State Street and Divide in Bismarck, N.D., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Matt Mittelstaedt, a driver for Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, pushes as a Good Samaritan tows the large passenger van he was driving when it got stuck in the snow at the intersection of State Street and Divide in Bismarck, N.D., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

Matt Mittelstaedt, a driver for Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, pushes as a Good Samaritan tows the large passenger van he was driving when it got stuck in the snow at the intersection of State Street and Divide in Bismarck, N.D., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

A woman tries to push a stuck car in the snow at the intersection of State Street and Divide Avenue in Bismarck, N.D., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

A woman tries to push a stuck car in the snow at the intersection of State Street and Divide Avenue in Bismarck, N.D., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

A woman tries to push a stuck car in the snow at the intersection of State Street and Divide Avenue in Bismarck, N.D., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

Jared Hanson playfully sprays his daughter, Kaityln, 7, with a shovel full of snow as she builds a snow fort while her clears the sidewalk in front of their home in Bismarck, N.D., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. "This is the first blizzard I have ever seen before," Kaitlyn said. She said she has been in snow storms before, "But this is a real, real, real, real blizzard."(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Jared Hanson playfully sprays his daughter, Kaityln, 7, with a shovel full of snow as she builds a snow fort while her clears the sidewalk in front of their home in Bismarck, N.D., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. "This is the first blizzard I have ever seen before," Kaitlyn said. She said she has been in snow storms before, "But this is a real, real, real, real blizzard."(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

Jared Hanson playfully sprays his daughter, Kaityln, 7, with a shovel full of snow as she builds a snow fort while her clears the sidewalk in front of their home in Bismarck, N.D., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. "This is the first blizzard I have ever seen before," Kaitlyn said. She said she has been in snow storms before, "But this is a real, real, real, real blizzard."(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

A pedestrian walks on East Divide Avenue in Bismarck, N.D., as the the main arterial streets and emergency routes are cleared of snow before city crews can plow interior streets as snow continues to fall , Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

A pedestrian walks on East Divide Avenue in Bismarck, N.D., as the the main arterial streets and emergency routes are cleared of snow before city crews can plow interior streets as snow continues to fall , Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

A pedestrian walks on East Divide Avenue in Bismarck, N.D., as the the main arterial streets and emergency routes are cleared of snow before city crews can plow interior streets as snow continues to fall , Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

A homeowner on Northview Lane in northeast Bismarck, N.D., struggles to maneuver a snowblower as he clears his driveway of deep snowdrifts, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

A homeowner on Northview Lane in northeast Bismarck, N.D., struggles to maneuver a snowblower as he clears his driveway of deep snowdrifts, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

A homeowner on Northview Lane in northeast Bismarck, N.D., struggles to maneuver a snowblower as he clears his driveway of deep snowdrifts, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

Brothers Elisa Flanagan, 15, left, and Solomon, 16, back, shovel the wet snow from their driveway in northeast Bismarck, N.D., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Brothers Elisa Flanagan, 15, left, and Solomon, 16, back, shovel the wet snow from their driveway in northeast Bismarck, N.D., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

Brothers Elisa Flanagan, 15, left, and Solomon, 16, back, shovel the wet snow from their driveway in northeast Bismarck, N.D., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Credit: Mike McCleary

Credit: Mike McCleary

