ajc logo
X

22 dead in fire at illegal shelter in Russia

National & World News
1 hour ago
Russian officials say 22 people died in a fire at a private shelter in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that was operating illegally

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire Saturday at a private shelter in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that was operating illegally killed 22 people, Russian officials said.

Initial reports described the wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow as a nursing home, but the country's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, later said it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”

The committee said a man who rented the building has been arrested and charged with violation of safety regulations resulting in multiple deaths. The committee's statement did not identify him, but news reports said he was a local clergyman.

The cause of the fire that broke out before dawn has not been determined, but the investigative committee said residents told the shelter operator on the day before the fire that the building's coal-fired boiler was malfunctioning.

Six other people were injured in the blaze that destroyed the two-story building.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP Video/Ben Fox

Renowned painter's son convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol10h ago

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
10h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit
14h ago

New federal budget sets aside millions for Georgia projects
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Li Tao

Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month
14m ago
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
45m ago
Kurds, antiracism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting
54m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
21h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top