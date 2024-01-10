213 deaths were caused by Japan's New Year's quake. 8 happened in the alleged safety of shelters

Japanese Self Defense Force members search the collapsed houses in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. A powerful earthquake slammed the western coastline of Japan on New Year’s Day. (Kyodo News via AP)

Japanese Self Defense Force members search the collapsed houses in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. A powerful earthquake slammed the western coastline of Japan on New Year’s Day. (Kyodo News via AP)

By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — The 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the western coastline of Japan on New Year's has killed 213 people as of Thursday. Eight of the deaths were at evacuation centers, where rescued people died from injuries and sickness.

Such deaths weren't directly caused by the quakes, fires and mudslides. They happened in alleged safety.

“The pressures and stress of living in a place you aren’t used to lead to such deaths,” said Shigeru Nishimori, a disaster official in Ishikawa prefecture, the hardest-hit region.

Some 26,000 people whose homes were destroyed or deemed unsafe are staying at schools and other makeshift facilities. Even minor rain and snow can set off landslides where the ground is loose from the more than 1,000 aftershocks that rattled the region for more than a week. Half-collapsed homes might flatten.

Shinichi Kuriyama, director at the International Research Institute of Disaster Science, who has studied the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that hit northeastern Japan in 2011, warned that the chances for death double among populations undergoing a disaster.

He said the number of deaths in Ishikawa evacuation centers surprised him.

“I'm really shocked,” he said. ”Communication is key and it appears to be sorely lacking."

Kuriyama said the most vulnerable can be overlooked, missing food that's being distributed, for instance, because they are unaware or can't reach it. He added that Japanese tend to “suffer in silence,” which can make things worse.

Deaths from the New Year's temblor centered on Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa have climbed daily, as rescue teams pull more bodies from the rubble. Of the deaths, 98 were in Suzu city, 83 in Wajima and 20 in Anamizu, with the rest in smaller numbers among four other towns. The number of missing people declined in recent days and now stands at 52.

Those injured totaled 567, and 1,830 homes were destroyed or seriously damaged, according to Ishikawa officials. More than 14,000 homes were without electricity, and nearly 59,000 homes had no running water.

A tsunami reaching as high as about 3 meters (10 feet) spewed into coastal homes after last week's biggest quake. A fire destroyed part of Wajima city. A search began Tuesday into the remains of the fire for bodies.

Authorities warned about the raised risk of infectious diseases breaking out among people crammed into shelters. Food and drinking water supplies were short, especially initially.

People slept on cold floors, some without blankets, amid dropping temperatures and harsh winds. Sheets were hung for partitions to provide privacy and in an effort to curtail the spread of disease.

A week after the disaster hit Ishikawa, camping tents were set up at a big hall to accommodate 500 people — a change that could prevent further post-disaster deaths. People who are pregnant, sick or old get priority for the revamped accommodations.

Soon, they'll be able to move to the 110 hotels and inns that volunteered to accept 3,000 people from the quake-damaged region. Nearby prefectures were also offering to open up their hotels.

With schools shuttered, people worried about the children, although some classes were moved to other campuses.

As criticism grew about the government's disaster response, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration earmarked 4.7 billion yen ($33 million) for the disaster to provide food, water, blankets, milk and clothing. The spending was expected to grow.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

People walk past the collapsed houses in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. A powerful earthquake slammed the western coastline of Japan on New Year’s Day. (Kyodo News via AP)

People walks past the collapsed houses in Anamizu, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. A powerful earthquake slammed the western coastline of Japan on New Year’s Day. (Kyodo News via AP)

A man on bicycle moves past collapsed houses in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. A powerful earthquake slammed the western coastline of Japan on New Year’s Day. (Kyodo News via AP)

A man walks past a fallen building in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. A powerful earthquake slammed the western coastline of Japan on New Year’s Day. (Kyodo News via AP)

People look back toward the collapsed houses in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. A powerful earthquake slammed the western coastline of Japan on New Year’s Day. (Kyodo News via AP)

Local residents in the quake-hit area, stretch out together at a shelter in Anamizu, Ishikawa prefecture, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Rescue teams worked through snow to deliver supplies to isolated hamlets Monday, a week after a powerful earthquake hit western Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

Local residents in the quake-hit area, wait for food distribution at a shelter in Anamizu, Ishikawa prefecture, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Rescue teams worked through snow to deliver supplies to isolated hamlets Monday, a week after a powerful earthquake hit western Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

Evacuees exercise at a school turned shelter in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Thousands of people made homeless by a powerful earthquake on the western coast of Japan were coping with weariness and uncertainty a week after the temblor. (Kyodo News via AP)

Young evacuees takes a meal together in a shelter in the earthquake-hit Anamizu, Ishikawa prefecture, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Thousands of people made homeless overnight are living in weariness and uncertainty on the western coast of Japan a week after powerful earthquakes hit the region. (Kyodo News via AP)

Evacuees warm up together in a shelter in the earthquake-hit Anamizu, Ishikawa prefecture, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Thousands of people made homeless overnight are living in weariness and uncertainty on the western coast of Japan a week after powerful earthquakes hit the region. (Kyodo News via AP)

People take shelter at an elementary school following an earthquake in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. A series of major earthquakes started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu. (Kyodo News via AP)

People take shelter at a prefectural government office following an earthquake in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. A series of major earthquakes started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu. (Kyodo News via AP)

