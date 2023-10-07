21 Savage cleared to legally travel abroad with plans of international performance in London

Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his international performance in his native London

Credit: Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Credit: Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

National & World News
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his international performance in his native London.

Savage’s lawyer, Charles Kuck, told The Associated Press in a statement Friday that his client has officially become a permanent U.S. resident and may now go overseas. He cleared a major traveling hurdle after being taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Georgia in 2019.

Kuck said the Grammy winner followed “all applicable immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE.”

“His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” Kuck said.

Savage, 30, whose given name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, spent 10 days in a detention center in southern Georgia before his release. He was arrested in a targeted operation over his visa, which expired in 2006.

The Atlanta-based rapper said he had no idea what a visa was when his mother brought him to the U.S. at 7 years old. He said in a 2019 interview with the AP that immigrants like him who lived in America illegally as children should automatically become U.S. citizens.

Savage said the visa application process discourages many immigrants who don’t have documents because it “hangs over your head forever.”

Savage made his announcement about returning to London via social media but did not give details.

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES from tonight's NLDS Game 153m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: The scene at Game 1 between the Braves and Phillies
2h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Jim Poole dies
1h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel
5h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel
5h ago

Family shocked that fight between man, son-in-law ended deadly in Cherokee County
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is 'at war.' Follow live updates
7m ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law requiring big businesses to disclose emissions
16m ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would have decriminalized psychedelic...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top