X

21 die in Beijing hospital fire, others escape from windows

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 14 hours ago
Chinese state media says a fire killed at least 21 people at a hospital in Beijing and forced dozens of people to evacuate

BEIJING (AP) — A fire killed at least 21 people at a hospital in Beijing on Tuesday and forced dozens of people to evacuate, Chinese state media reported.

As clouds of black smoke billowed into the sky, people trapped in the multistory building apparently tied bedsheets into makeshift ropes and escaped by climbing out windows, as seen in videos circulating on social media. Others took refuge by perching on air conditioning units just outside.

Emergency crews have since extinguished the fire, which broke out in the east wing of the inpatient department of Beijing Changfeng Hospital, state media including CGTN reported, and at least 71 patients were rescued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Most of the hospital building appeared to be without power late Tuesday, with only a few windows illuminated by the flickering flashlights of workers inside. The exterior of the building was blackened and charred in places, and police cars could be seen parked at the north entrance.

There was no official word by early Wednesday on how many of the dead were patients or the number of people who may have been injured. A telephone call to the hospital seeking comment Tuesday went unanswered.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Victims ID’d in fatal multivehicle wreck that shut down I-75 in Cobb for hours11h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Charles Stanley, well-known preacher and evangelical broadcaster, dies at 90
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Zip-tie guy and mom guilty on felony Jan. 6 charges
13h ago

Credit: AP

No charges in police killing of pallbearer at dad's funeral
14h ago

Credit: AP

No charges in police killing of pallbearer at dad's funeral
14h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Glitzy $2B Forsyth arena district comes with many unknowns
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

German police release description of gym attack suspect
11m ago
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
44m ago
No respite in Sudan as truce falls apart, rivals battle
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
13h ago
CNN Center’s future could include hundreds of apartments, owner says
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top