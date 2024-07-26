Breaking: EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan
2024 Election Latest: The Obamas endorse Harris and Trump to meet with Netanyahu

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation's two most popular Democrats.

The endorsement comes a day after Harris and President Joe Biden each met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is also expected to meet with Netanyahu on Friday. It's the first time in nearly four years that Trump and Netanyahu have met.

Follow the AP's Election-2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here's the Latest:

Netanyahu will meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago, mending a years-long rift

As president, Donald Trump went well beyond his predecessors in fulfilling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's top wishes from the United States. Yet by the time Trump left the White House, relations between the two had broken down after Netanyahu rapidly congratulated Joe Biden on his 2020 presidential victory.

On Friday, the two men will meet face-to-face for the first time in nearly four years in a test of whether the relationship can be mended. Both have an interest in getting past their differences.

For Trump and Netanyahu, Friday’s meeting at Mar-a-Lago will highlight for their home audiences their depiction of themselves as strong leaders who have gotten big things done on the world stage and can again.

Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation's two most popular Democrats.

The endorsement, announced Friday in a video showing Harris accepting a joint phone call from the former first couple, comes as Harris builds momentum as their party's likely nominee after President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid and endorse his second-in-command against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

It also highlights the friendship and potentially historic link between the nation’s first Black president and the first woman, first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to serve as vice president, who is now vying to break those barriers at the presidential rank.

Harris’ campaign joins TikTok

The handle “Kamala HQ” went live on Tuesday, following President Joe Biden’s campaign unveiling its own TikTok account on Super Bowl Sunday in February.

Both used the platform to reach young voters, despite the president signing a law that would force TikTok's China-based parent company to sell it or face a U.S. ban.

In her account’s first post, a grinning Harris says into the camera, “I thought I would get out here myself.”

FILE - Former President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Kamala Harris during an event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 5, 2022. Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

FILE - Former President Barack Obama, with President Joe Biden and Bill Clinton, participates in a fundraising event with Stephen Colbert at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in New York. Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office, Sept. 15, 2020, at the White House in Washington. Trump is due to talk face-to-face with Netanyahu for the first time in nearly four years. The meeting Friday, July 26, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago will mend a break that has lasted since 2021. Trump at the time blasted Netanyahu for being one of the first leaders to congratulate President Joe Biden for his election victory. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden speaks during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during his meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

