2024 Copa América draw: Argentina, Brazil, US, Mexico to learn first-round opponents

MIAMI (AP) — Defending champion Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Mexico will learn their first-round opponents in next year's Copa América when a draw is held Thursday night.

The 16-nation tournament will be played in 14 U.S. cities starting with Argentina's opener at Atlanta on June 20 and ending with the final on July 14 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ecuador was in line to host the tournament as part of the rotation by South American soccer's governing body but declined. The event was moved to the U.S. and expanded to include six nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean.