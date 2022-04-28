2022 NFL Draft l Hutchinson surprises mom, honors WWII vet

Hutchinson wore Joseph Bernardi’s dog tag against Ohio State during his freshman year, but was afraid of losing it and didn’t wear the memento in a game again. Melissa Hutchinson had her grandfather’s dog tag with her at every game the Wolverines played the past three seasons.

___

Some teams, including the Jets and Giants, will be particularly busy in the NFL draft Thursday night.

A record eight teams own two first-round picks. That’s one more than the previous high of seven set four times before, including in 2019 and 2020.

The Jets have the fourth and 10th overall selections and the Giants own the fifth and the seventh overall picks.

The Texans are picking third and 13th.

The Eagles have picks 15 and 18.

The Saints own selections 16 and 19.

The Packers are picking 22nd and 28th.

The Chiefs own back-to-back picks at 29 and 30.

And the Lions own the second selection and the 32nd and final pick of Round 1, which they acquired from the Rams last year in the Matthew Stafford trade.

___

The Seattle Seahawks paid tribute to longtime NFL journalist John Clayton, leaving a designated spot in the team's draft media room on Thursday night.

Clayton died in March after a short illness at age 67. Nicknamed "The Professor," Clayton spent more than two decades covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for The Pittsburgh Press and the Seattle Seahawks for The News Tribune in Tacoma. Clayton moved to ESPN and spent more than 20 years working for the network. In recent years, Clayton worked for the Seahawks radio network on gameday broadcasts.

Clayton was awarded with what is now known as the Bill Nunn Memorial Award by the Professional Football Writers of America in 2007. The award is presented annually for long and distinguished reporting on football.

___

The NFL draft is kicking off in Las Vegas on Thursday night and a record eight teams won’t make their first selections until Friday night unless they trade back into the first round.

The teams without first-round picks are the Rams, Bears, Browns, Broncos, Colts, Raiders, Dolphins and 49ers.

The Seahawks traded away their first-round pick last year, but jumped back into the first round in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with Denver last month.

Also this offseason:

— The Browns traded three first-rounders to Houston for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

— The Raiders traded a first- and a second-rounder to Green Bay for wide receiver Davante Adams.

— And the Dolphins traded their 2022 first-rounder and four other picks to Kansas City for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong