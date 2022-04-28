ajc logo
X

2022 NFL Draft l Record 8 teams don't own a first-round pick

A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

caption arrowCaption
A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
A record eight teams enter the 2022 NFL draft without a first-round pick

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft.

___

The NFL draft is kicking off in Las Vegas on Thursday night and a record eight teams won’t make their first selections until Friday night unless they trade back into the first round.

The teams without first-round picks are the Rams, Bears, Browns, Broncos, Colts, Raiders, Dolphins and 49ers.

The Seahawks traded away their first-round pick last year, but jumped back into the first round in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with Denver last month.

Also this offseason:

— The Browns traded three first-rounders to Houston for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

— The Raiders traded a first- and a second-rounder to Green Bay for wide receiver Davante Adams.

— And the Dolphins traded their 2022 first-rounder and four other picks to Kansas City for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

caption arrowCaption
A dancer rehearses for a show at the red carpet stage of the NFL draft at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

A dancer rehearses for a show at the red carpet stage of the NFL draft at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

caption arrowCaption
A dancer rehearses for a show at the red carpet stage of the NFL draft at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tucker's pinch HR lifts Astros over Texas in starters' duel
7m ago
Raiders' Waller, Ferrell meet Air Force members before draft
13m ago
Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth
17m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top