ajc logo
X

2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 4,600 Georgia players on ‘22 college rosters; Grayson leads state with 68
3h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Hawks promote Kyle Korver to assistant general manager
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

E.J. Jenkins first of five ex-Georgia Tech players in pre-draft showcase games
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

E.J. Jenkins first of five ex-Georgia Tech players in pre-draft showcase games
6h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Champion Bulldogs lose four players as roster turnover picks up
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech
3m ago
Panel: State shouldn't take over Georgia county's elections
5m ago
School searched 1st-grader's backpack before teacher shot
6m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
20h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top