BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin travels in procession through central London to Wellington Arch
ajc logo
X

2022 could be a political watershed for Massachusetts women

FILE - Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey addresses the audience at a watch party, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Boston. Healey is heavily favored to flip the Republican-held governor’s office in November, which would make her the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected chief executive. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey addresses the audience at a watch party, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Boston. Healey is heavily favored to flip the Republican-held governor’s office in November, which would make her the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected chief executive. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP, File)

National & World News
By STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press
7 hours ago
The year 2022 is shaping up to be a watershed for women seeking political power in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Just 20 years ago, Massachusetts voters had yet to elect a woman as governor, attorney general, U.S. senator or mayor of its largest city. This year, Democratic women won five of six statewide primary contests.

2022 is shaping up to be a watershed year for women seeking political power in Massachusetts, a state that despite its liberal reputation has lagged when it comes to electing women to top offices.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey is heavily favored to flip the Republican-held governor's office in November, which would make her the state's first woman and first openly gay candidate elected chief executive. Andrea Campbell, the former Boston city councilor hoping to succeed Healey as attorney general, would be the first Black woman to hold that post.

And since candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run together in the general election, Healey is poised to make history with her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, by becoming the first two-female governor/lieutenant governor ticket elected to lead any state.

Healey said she’s more focused on issues important to voters — like housing costs and transportation — than on the groundbreaking nature of her run.

“I know it’s historic. I also know this is about the resume, though. This is about picking the people that you want in government to best serve and deliver for you and your family,” Healey said a day after her Sept. 6 primary victory.

This year, both Democrats and Republicans nominated women for the lieutenant governor post. In addition, Democrats nominated women in the attorney general, treasurer and auditor races, while Republicans nominated a woman for secretary of the commonwealth.

The nominations continue a trend that saw Michelle Wu become the first woman and first Asian American elected mayor of Boston last year.

If Healey were to win in November, she wouldn't be the state's first female governor, but she would be the first woman to be elected to the post. Republican Jane Swift, then lieutenant governor, became the acting governor in 2001 when Paul Cellucci resigned to become ambassador to Canada.

Swift said having more women serving in office helps defuse the “gender question.”

“I would have loved to never answer another gender question, not because I wasn’t tremendously proud of my accomplishments, but I didn’t run for office because I was a woman,” she said. “I ran for office because I thought we needed lower taxes and a better small business climate and better education.”

“I can’t wait for the day when it’s not part of the conversation, when the women serving in office can talk about the issues that propelled them to win, not why they think differently because they have a uterus,” she added.

Massachusetts has fallen behind other states in electing women. In 2012, neighboring New Hampshire, considered far less liberal, became the first state to elect an all-female congressional delegation as well as electing a female governor.

One reason for the recent success of female candidates in Massachusetts may be the weakening of the Massachusetts Democratic Party apparatus, said Erin O’Brien, an associate professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.

“In the past, single party control has made it harder for women to get elected because parties only expand their pool of candidates when they feel threatened — and Democrats have not been threatened in Massachusetts,” O’Brien said.

There are signs the party's influence may be waning. In 2014, a relatively unknown Healey took on state Sen. Warren Tolman for attorney general. Tolman had the endorsement of the Democratic Party and a brother who was president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, but Healey easily beat him and won the general election.

Just this summer, Quentin Palfrey won the state party’s endorsement for attorney general but dropped out of the race a week before the primary and endorsed Campbell. In the race for state auditor, Chris Dempsey won the party’s endorsement but lost the primary to state Sen. Diana DiZoglio.

“Part of the reason that women are beginning to win in Massachusetts is because the Democratic Party is starting to look outside itself,” O’Brien said. “Women can run against the preferred male and win and not pay with their careers if they lose.”

US Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who defeated an incumbent to become the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts, said the rise of fellow Democratic women is a testament to the "courage, skill, and commitment" of each candidate.

“More women are seeing themselves in public office, recognizing the critical role their expertise and lived experience plays in policy-making, and choosing to build more inclusive, representative decision-making tables,” she said in a statement.

“When I won my first campaign for Congress, in 2018, many people referred to it as ‘Black Girl Magic,’ but I know it was ’Black Woman Work,’” she added.

The party’s bylaws prohibit it from getting involved in contested primaries other than endorsements at the state convention, according to Gus Bickford, chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party.

“Once a nominee is chosen by voters in the primary election we get to work to get them elected,” Bickford said in a statement. “As we prepare to elect the first female Governor and Lt. Governor team in Massachusetts history, along with other qualified women on the ballot, we are very proud of the role we play in supporting them.”

The shift began in part in 2006, when Martha Coakley became the first woman elected attorney general in Massachusetts. Another milestone came in 2012 when Elizabeth Warren defeated incumbent GOP Sen. Scott Brown to become the state's first woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

Representation by women in Massachusetts state politics stretches back to 1922, when Democrat Susan Fitzgerald and Republican Sylvia Donaldson became the first women elected to the state House of Representatives.

In 1936 Republican Sybil Holmes became the first woman elected to the Massachusetts Senate, but it took another 70 years before Therese Murray became the first woman to serve as Senate president.

The number of women serving in the Legislature has increased in recent decades.

In 1992, there were just six women serving in the 40-member Massachusetts Senate and 31 in the 160-member Massachusetts House. Thirty years later, the number of women in the Senate has more than doubled to 13, while the number of women in the House stands at 46.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Boston City Councilor and candidate for state attorney general Andrea Campbell speaks during the state's Democratic party convention, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Campbell, the former Boston city councilor hoping to succeed Maura Healey as attorney general, would be the first Black woman to hold that post. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

FILE - Boston City Councilor and candidate for state attorney general Andrea Campbell speaks during the state's Democratic party convention, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Campbell, the former Boston city councilor hoping to succeed Maura Healey as attorney general, would be the first Black woman to hold that post. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Boston City Councilor and candidate for state attorney general Andrea Campbell speaks during the state's Democratic party convention, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Campbell, the former Boston city councilor hoping to succeed Maura Healey as attorney general, would be the first Black woman to hold that post. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Salem, Mass. Mayor, and candidate for lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll speaks during the state's Democratic party convention, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Massachusetts Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is poised to make history with her running mate, Driscoll, by becoming the first two-woman governor/lieutenant governor ticket elected to lead any state. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

FILE - Salem, Mass. Mayor, and candidate for lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll speaks during the state's Democratic party convention, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Massachusetts Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is poised to make history with her running mate, Driscoll, by becoming the first two-woman governor/lieutenant governor ticket elected to lead any state. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Salem, Mass. Mayor, and candidate for lieutenant governor, Kim Driscoll speaks during the state's Democratic party convention, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Massachusetts Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is poised to make history with her running mate, Driscoll, by becoming the first two-woman governor/lieutenant governor ticket elected to lead any state. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Massachusetts Attorney General, and candidate for governor, Maura Healey speaks during the state's Democratic party convention June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Healey is heavily favored to flip the Republican-held governor’s office in November, which would make her the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected chief executive. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

FILE - Massachusetts Attorney General, and candidate for governor, Maura Healey speaks during the state's Democratic party convention June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Healey is heavily favored to flip the Republican-held governor’s office in November, which would make her the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected chief executive. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Massachusetts Attorney General, and candidate for governor, Maura Healey speaks during the state's Democratic party convention June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Healey is heavily favored to flip the Republican-held governor’s office in November, which would make her the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected chief executive. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Editors' Picks
Georgia backup quarterback Carson Beck looks to pass against Samford on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Athens. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia QB Carson Beck getting plenty of work1h ago
Stacey Abrams and other top Democrats are including Forsyth County in campaign stops. She is pictured speaking at a news conference in Atlanta on Sep. 2, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Jolt: Forsyth GOP cancels protest aimed at Stacey Abrams
1h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
18h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
14h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
14h ago
Guillermo Heredia, left, and the rest of the Atlanta Braves celebrate the team's World Series-clinching 7-0 victory in Game 6 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
16h ago
The Latest
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen's funeral
10m ago
US aircraft carrier to visit S. Korea amid N. Korean threats
12m ago
A year on, volcano scars mark Spain's La Palma island
14m ago
Featured
A message by Britain's King Charles III is left on Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin at the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Phil Noble

Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
3h ago
Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
12h ago
When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top