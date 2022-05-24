200 bodies found in Mariupol basement as war rages in east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of waging “total war,” seeking to inflict as much death and destruction as possible on his country.

“Indeed, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years,” Zelensky told Ukrainians Monday night, on the eve of the three-month anniversary of the start of the war.

The conflict began with expectations that Russia might overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. But stiff Ukrainian resistance, bolstered by Western weapons, has bogged down Moscow's troops.

The Kremlin is now focused on the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas — where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years and held swaths of territory.

That grinding conflict had already claimed 14,000 lives before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — and even after shifting their focus there, Moscow's troops have struggled to gain ground.

Russian forces have intensified efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities, the only part of the Donbas’ Luhansk region that remains under Ukrainian government control, British military authorities said Tuesday.

Russian forces have achieved “some localized successes” despite strong Ukrainian resistance along dug-in positions, the U.K. Defense Ministry said, but the fall of Sievierodonetsk and the area around it may cause logistical problems for the Russians.

“If the Donbas front line moves further west, this will extend Russian lines of communication and likely see its forces face further logistic resupply difficulties,” the ministry said.

Two top Russian officials appeared to acknowledge Tuesday that Moscow’s advance had been slower than expected — though they promised the offensive would achieve its goals.

Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview that the Russian government “is not chasing deadlines.”

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, meanwhile, told a meeting of a Russia-led security alliance of former Soviet states that Moscow is deliberately slowing down its offensive to allow residents of encircled cities to evacuate — even though forces have repeatedly hit civilian targets.

As Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, recovers from weeks of weeks of relentless bombardments, residents formed long lines to receive rations of flour, pasta, sugar and others staples this week.

Galina Kolembed, the aid distribution center coordinator, told The Associated Press that more and more people are returning to the city after Russian forces withdrew to focus on the Donbas.

Kolembed said the center is providing food to over 1,000 people every day — a number that keeps growing. “Many of them have small kids, and they spend their money on the kids so they need some support with food,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region, said the pro-Kremlin administration will ask Moscow to set up a military base there.

Stremousov has previously said the region would ask the Kremlin to make it part of Russia.

Becatoros reported from Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Danica Kirka in London and other AP staffers around the world contributed.

Caption The sun's rays pass through charred structures of one of the shelled sections of the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May 23, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Caption Klavdiya Tyshenko stands at the entrance of her home ruined by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Caption A resident sits outside a house ruined by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Caption FILE - Cars pass by destroyed Russian tanks in a recent battle against Ukrainians in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, May 23, 2022. Three months after it invaded Ukraine hoping to overtake the country in a blitz, Russia has bogged down in what increasingly looks like a war of attrition with no end in sight. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Caption Residents live in a subway station still used as temporary shelter in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Kharkiv subway resumed service on Tuesday morning after it was closed for more than two months during Russian attempt to capture the city. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Caption People queue to receive flour at a food donation spot in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a trench in Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Caption Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine arrive at the Richardson International Airport, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, May 23, 2022. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press via AP)