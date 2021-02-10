28 UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali

Mahamat Saleh Annadfi, the U.N. special representative for Mali and head of the peacekeeping mission, “strongly condemns this cowardly attack on the peacekeepers and has ensured that all measures are taken to ensure that the wounded receive appropriate treatment,” mission spokesman Olivier Salgado said.

The more than 12,500 U.N. peacekeepers and nearly 1,700 international police in Mali work in “a very challenging and hostile environment,” Dujarric said in New York, noting that there are not only extremist groups but “a lot of nebulous armed groups.”

“I think, given the level, the complexity of the attack that we’ve seen, this was something that was clearly well planned,” he told reporters.

For several months now, peacekeepers have been carrying out numerous security operations in central Mali to help reduce violence against civilians and to restore calm in areas where community tensions are reported, Dujarric said. They are also working to reduce the threat of improvised explosive devices, an issue in the Douentza region.

The U.N. spokesman said the key unresolved issue in Mali “is the lack of political progress." He said all Malian leaders must join the political discussions and lay down their arms.

“U.N. peacekeepers are not meant ... to conduct counterterrorism operations on a regular basis,” Dujarric said. “They are peacekeepers. For there to be a peace to keep, we also need political leaders to assume their responsibilities across the board.”

“And it bears reminding that the investigation, the prosecution for these attacks, also is the primary responsibility of the government of Mali, and they also need to investigate it,” the U.N. spokesman said.

