20 Slams! Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal

“I consider myself best, and I believe that I am the best, otherwise I wouldn’t be talking confidently about winning Slams and making history,” said Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia who is ranked No. 1 and has spent more weeks in that top spot than any other man. “But whether I’m the greatest of all time or not, I leave that debate to other people.”

It is a popular topic, certainly. And every member of the so-called Big Three has his supporters. This season might tilt the balance in Djokovic's favor in the minds of those yet to be convinced.

Already the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three major tournaments in a year, Djokovic will take aim at a true calendar Grand Slam at the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 30. Only two men — Don Budge in the 1930s and Laver twice in the 1960s — have gone 4-for-4.

“I’m going to definitely give it a shot,” Djokovic told the Centre Court crowd during the trophy presentation. “I’m in a great form and obviously playing well. ... So let’s keep it going.”

He earned a third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall. Those go alongside nine at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open.

“I have to pay a great tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends. Legends of our sport. They are the two most important players that I ever faced in my career," Djokovic said. “They are, I think, the reason that I am where I am today. They’ve helped me realize what I need to do in order to improve, to get stronger mentally, physically, tactically.”

Federer tweeted his congratulations, writing, "Wonderful performance, well done!"

This was Djokovic's 30th major final — among men, only Federer has played more, 31 — and the first for Berrettini, a 25-year-old from Italy who was seeded No. 7.

“Hopefully,” Berrettini said, “it’s not going be my last one.”

It was a big sporting day in London for his country: Italy's soccer team faced England at Wembley Stadium in the European Championship final at night.

With Marija Cicak officiating, the first female chair umpire for a men's final at a tournament that began in 1877, play began as the sun made a rare appearance during the fortnight, the sky visible in between the clouds.

The opening game featured signs of edginess from both, but especially Djokovic, whose pair of double-faults contributed to the half-dozen combined unforced errors. He faced a break point but staved it off.

“Definitely,” Djokovic acknowledged, “felt slightly more nervous than I usually feel.”

The 6-foot-5, barrel-chested Berrettini's powerful serves sent line judges contorting to get their head out of harm's way. Djokovic occasionally took cover himself, crouching and raising his racket as if it were a shield to block back serves aimed at his body.

Not many opponents manage to return serves at 137 mph and end up winning the point, but Djokovic did that at least twice. And the big forehands Berrettini drives past most other players kept coming back off Djokovic's racket.

“I didn't play badly because I didn't feel well," Berrettini said. "He made me play badly.”

That's what Djokovic does: He forces foes to work so hard to win every point, let alone a game, a set, a match.

Indeed, this one could have been over much sooner: Djokovic led 4-1 in the first set, 4-0 in the second and 3-1 in the third. But in the first, he faltered, wasting a set point at 5-2, getting broken when he served for it at 5-3, then dropping four of the tiebreaker's last five points.

When Berrettini closed it out with a 138 mph ace, he shouted — but said later he couldn't hear his own roar because of the how loud many of the 15,000 spectators were.

But Djokovic is nothing if not a fighter. He blunted Berrettini's best efforts and won the fans over, too. When it was over, Djokovic dropped to his back on the turf, arms and legs splayed, showered by cheers. Moments later, he rose, threw his head back, spread his arms and basked in the joint appreciation of his accomplishment.

As Berrettini put it: “He’s writing the history of this sport, so he deserves all the credit.”

It was an entertaining final, with some magical points. On one, Berrettini conjured up a 'tweener lob that Djokovic tracked down with his own-back-to-the-court flick that wound up in the net. On another, Djokovic slid into a keep-the-point-going defensive backhand and, after Berrettini replied with a drop shot, sprinted forward for a winner. Djokovic raised his index finger — as if to remind everyone, “I’m No. 1!” — and Berrettini flipped his racket end over end, caught it and smiled.

What more could he do?

Not much anyone can do against Djokovic, it seems.

He has won eight of the past 12 majors — all since turning 30. And for all of the questions about when the younger generation would step forward, Djokovic is singlehandedly holding off the kids.

In this year’s three majors, he is 21-0, with victories in finals over Daniil Medvedev, 25, in Australia, Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22, in France, and now Berrettini, 25.

On Sunday, Djokovic made merely 21 unforced errors, while accumulating 31 winners.

Djokovic’s returns are as good as anyone’s, ever. His two-handed backhand is a constant threat. His ability to anticipate and reach shots is remarkable. And he does whatever it takes: Djokovic won 34 of 48 points when he went to the net, 7 of 9 when he serve-and-volleyed.

What sets him apart above all is a quality stats can't trace: “The ability to cope with pressure,” he called it.

When the tension and heart rate ratchet up, Djokovic is either impervious to that sort of thing — or plays as if he is.

It's the experience. The grit and guts. The talent and hard work.

This has been a year of dominance by Djokovic, on top of a decade of success.

“The last 10 years has been an incredible journey,” he said, “that is not stopping here.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Italy's Matteo Berrettini holds up his runner-up plate for the photographers after he was defeated by Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic collapses as he celebrates after defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Pete Nichols/Pool Via AP) Credit: Pete Nichols Credit: Pete Nichols

Caption Italy's Matteo Berrettini reacts after losing a point to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Pete Nichols/Pool Via AP) Credit: Pete Nichols Credit: Pete Nichols

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Pete Nichols/Pool Via AP) Credit: Pete Nichols Credit: Pete Nichols

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the men's singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Caption Italy's Matteo Berrettini plays a return during the men's singles final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Steve Paston/Pool Via AP) Credit: Steve Paston Credit: Steve Paston

Caption Italy's Matteo Berrettini adjusts his cap during the men's singles final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, presents the winner's trophy to Serbia's Novak Djokovic after the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Steve Paston/Pool Via AP) Credit: Steve Paston Credit: Steve Paston

Caption A fan holds a placard in support of Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds his winner's trophy and leaves the court after the presentation ceremony for the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Steve Paston/Pool Via AP) Credit: Steve Paston Credit: Steve Paston

Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the winners trophy after he defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth