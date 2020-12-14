20 migrants drown after fleeing Venezuela for Trinidad

Eleven bodies were found Saturday at sea and other bodies were discovered Sunday on nearby beaches, according to a statement by Venezuela’s government. Officials did not say how many people in total were on the boat, but Jesús Villaroel, a Catholic priest, said a group of Venezuelans reported that two boats carrying 20 people each left last week and had disappeared.

The owner of the boat that was shipwrecked has been detained, according to Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab.