2-year sentence for man convicted of insider Amazon trading

Boyra and his family have paid $2.6 million in penalties and interest in the case. Because of those payments, the federal government won't seek forfeiture, Gorman said.

Laksha Bohra started her work with the company as a transfer pricing manager in Amazon's tax department in December 2012 and was promoted to senior manager in May 2018, according to court records.

She had access to Amazon’s financial reporting databases and shared network files, was suspended from her job in October 2018 and resigned soon after that, court records said.

Ian Allen-Anderson, a spokesman for Amazon, declined to comment on the case Friday.

Gorman characterized the insider trading as unbridled greed.

“This defendant and his wife were earning hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary and bonuses from their jobs in tech – but he was not content with that – greedily scheming to illegally profit by trading Amazon stock,” Gorman said in statement.

She added: “This case should stand as a warning to those who try to game the markets with insider trading: there is a heavy price to pay with a felony conviction and prison sentence.”