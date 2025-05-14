Nation & World News
2-year-old girl reunites with her mother in Venezuela after US deportation

A 2-year-old girl has arrived in Venezuela to reunite with her mother after she was separated from her parents when they were deported from the U.S. The South American country had denounced the move as a kidnapping
In this photo released by the Miraflores press office, first lady Cilia Flores, second from left, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, left, watch as 2-year-old Maikelys Espinoza is reunited with her mother Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The U.S. deported Bernal to Venezuela on April 25 and sent the child's father to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador in March. (Zurimar Campos/Miraflores press office via AP)

In this photo released by the Miraflores press office, first lady Cilia Flores, second from left, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, left, watch as 2-year-old Maikelys Espinoza is reunited with her mother Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The U.S. deported Bernal to Venezuela on April 25 and sent the child's father to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador in March. (Zurimar Campos/Miraflores press office via AP)
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A 2-year-old girl arrived Wednesday in Caracas to reunite with her mother after she was separated from her parents when they were deported from the U.S. in what Venezuela denounced as a kidnapping.

Maikelys Espinoza arrived at an airport outside the capital, Caracas, along with more than 220 deported migrants. Footage aired by state television showed Venezuela's first lady Cilia Flores carrying Maikelys at the airport. Later, Flores was shown handing the girl over to her mother, who had been waiting for her arrival at the presidential palace along with President Nicolás Maduro.

“Here is everyone’s beloved little girl. She is the daughter and granddaughter of all of us,” Maduro said.

The U.S. government had claimed the family separation last month was justified because the girl's parents allegedly have ties to the Venezuelan-based Tren de Aragua gang, which U.S. President Donald Trump designated a terrorist organization earlier this year.

The girl's mother was deported to Venezuela on April 25. Meanwhile, U.S. authorities sent her father to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador in March under Trump's invocation of an 18th-century wartime law to deport hundreds of immigrants.

For years, the government of Maduro had mostly refused the entry of immigrants deported from the U.S. But since Trump took office this year, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, including some 180 who spent up to 16 days at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, have been deported to their home country.

The Trump administration has said the Venezuelans sent to Guantanamo and El Salvador are members of the Tren de Aragua, but has offered little evidence to back up the allegation.

Maduro on Wednesday thanked Trump and his envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, for allowing Maikelys to reunite with her mother in a "profoundly humane" act. Grenell met with Maduro in Caracas shortly after Trump took office.

“There have been and will be differences, but it is possible, with God's blessing, to move forward and resolve many issues,” Maduro said, alluding to the deep divisions between his and Trump's governments. “I hope and aspire that very soon we can also rescue Maikelys’ father and the 253 Venezuelans who are in El Salvador.”

In this photo released by the Miraflores press office, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife first lady Cilia Flores, left, sit with 2-year-old Maikelys Espinoza and mother Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte, second from right, on the day the mother and daughter were reunited, at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The U.S. deported Bernal to Venezuela on April 25 and sent the child's father to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador in March. (Zurimar Campos/Miraflores press office via AP)

Pro-government supporters hold up signs with the image of Maikelys Espinoza, a 2-year-old in US custody whose parents were deported separately, at a May Day rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A screen shows an image of Maikelys Espinoza, a 2-year-old in US custody whose parents were deported separately, after a pro-government May Day rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

FILE - Honduras migrants who were deported from the U.S. deplane at Ramon Villeda Morales Airport, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

