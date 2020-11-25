2 weightlifters lose London Olympics medals for doping

Of those 77 cases, 68 were revealed in a reanalysis program that relied on an improved test for anabolic steroids, which detected infractions by an athlete for a longer period after use.

The IOC could wait until August 2020, eight years after the London Olympics closed, to process disciplinary cases.

Martin took bronze in the men’s 69-kilogram class at London while using Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Metenolone and Stanozolol, the IOC said.

The 28-year-old athlete faces a longer ban by the IWF because he previously served a two-year ban for steroid doping.

With Martin’s disqualification, North Korean lifter Kim Myong-hyok could be upgraded from fourth to get the bronze medal.

Cocos finished second in the women’s 69kg class. Anna Nurmukhambetova of Kazakhtan and Ubaldina Valoyes of Colombia are next in line to be upgraded in the medals.

