2 weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan have killed at least 55, including 8 children

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
43 minutes ago
X
Officials in Pakistan say the death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 55 on Thursday after at least 12 people, including eight children, died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 55 on Thursday after 12 people, including eight children, died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan amid fears of flash floods, authorities said.

The eastern city of Lahore witnessed a record-breaking downpour the previous day, flooding many streets and disrupting normal life. Since Wednesday, 19 people have died in the city due to collapsing roofs and electrocution, officials said. Pakistan's weather forecast agency warned of more rain to hit the city.

At least eight children died when a massive landslide hit Shangla, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, officials said. Rescuers were trying to remove a large mud pile for fear that other missing children were buried.

Heavy rain also continued to lash the impoverished nation, overflowing the main rivers in the Punjab province, Jhelum and Chenab, prompting the disaster management agency to be on high alert for fear of flash floods.

The rains have returned to Pakistan a year after the climate-induced downpour swelled rivers and inundated at one point one-third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people. The floods also caused $30 billion in damage in cash-strapped Pakistan in 2022.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Marjorie Taylor Greene ousted from the House Freedom Caucus2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Marriage built to last: Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 77th anniversary
4h ago

Credit: TNS

SPECIAL REPORT: Titan passengers’ final hours before deadly implosion
3h ago

Credit: Michael Gorman

Peachtree Road Race runners persisted despite downpour, closure
4h ago

Credit: Michael Gorman

Peachtree Road Race runners persisted despite downpour, closure
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

‘Profound loss’: Funeral is Monday for Georgia deputy shot during traffic stop
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Arizona governor makes contraceptive medications available over the counter at pharmacies
15m ago
The UN chief calls for a robust international police force to help combat Haiti's armed...
20m ago
Food delivery services sue NYC over minimum pay rates for app-based workers
30m ago
Featured

Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
6h ago
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
11h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Viva Las Duluth, ‘Wicked’ and more
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top