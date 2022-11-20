ajc logo
X

2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia's far east

National & World News
Updated 38 minutes ago
Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way

MOSCOW (AP) — Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way.

The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes.

The sudden new activity followed a strong earthquake on Saturday, news reports said.

The Russian Academy of Sciences' vulcanology institute said that at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which at 4,754 meters (nearly 16,000 feet) is Eurasia's tallest active volcano, as many as 10 explosions an hour were being recorded.

Lava flows and ash emissions also are coming from the Shiveluch volcano, the institute said.

Kamchatka is sparsely populated. The town of Klyuchi, with about 5,000 people, lies between the two volcanoes, 30-50 kilometers (20-30 miles) from each.

The volcanoes are about 450 kilometers (270 miles) from the peninsula's only major city, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Credit: Boris Smirnov

Credit: Boris Smirnov

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robert Willett

Georgia Tech stuns North Carolina, a notable triumph as program looks to 20237h ago

Credit: Artie Walker Jr.

South Carolina runs over No. 5 Tennessee 63-38; Hooker hurt
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 6
10h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
22h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
22h ago

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Toby Talbot

Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
10m ago
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
14m ago
Qatar to open Mideast's first World Cup before leaders, fans
37m ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top