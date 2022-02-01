Hamburger icon
2 Virginia college officers killed; suspect in custody

Police secure the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Credit: Daniel Lin

Police secure the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

National & World News
Updated 2 minutes ago
Two officers have been shot and killed at a private Virginia college and authorities say a man suspected in the shooting was taken into custody

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (AP) — Two officers were shot and killed at a private Virginia college Tuesday and a man was taken into custody, state police and school officials said.

Bridgewater College officials sent out a tweet in the early afternoon warning students and faculty about a shooter on campus. The college sent out a follow-up tweet about 2 p.m. saying police had apprehended a suspect after searching the campus but that students should continue sheltering in place. The college gave the all-clear about 4:30 p.m.

A statement from school president David W. Bushman identified the two officers as campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson. The statement noted that Painter was the best man at Jefferson's wedding this year.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he had been briefed on the situation.

Bridgewater College is a private liberal arts college located about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Richmond. Historically affiliated with the Church of the Brethren, the school had an enrollment of about 1,500 full-time students in the fall of 2021, according to its website.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police approach a person of interest on the south bank of the North River in Bridgewater, Va. following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police approach a person of interest on the south bank of the North River in Bridgewater, Va. following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police block off College Street leading to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

Police block off College Street leading to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

A police officer blocks the entrance to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

A police officer blocks the entrance to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

A police officer tapes off the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

A police officer tapes off the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP)

