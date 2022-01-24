2 US Senate candidates in Ohio jump primaries and debate

It was perhaps the kindest tone Mandel has taken toward a Democrat since launching his campaign last year. He has become known for a Twitter presence marked by vitriol, name-calling and false narratives.

Harper said she has been unsuccessful in getting Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan to debate her, so she will use the faceoff to show she's “ready and willing to take on the Republicans in this race.” She has portrayed herself, as a Black female, as having the ability to provide the diversity that Democratic and Ohio voters are seeking.

"The democratic process needs to be about engaging people, elevating the issues and making sure that voters know where each candidate stands,” she said.