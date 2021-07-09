2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination

The head of the Colombian national police, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia, said President Iván Duque had ordered the high command of Colombia’s army and police to cooperate in the investigation.

“A team was formed with the best investigators ... they are going to send dates, flight times, financial information that is already being collected to be sent to Port-au-Prince,” Vargas said.

The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports that Haitian Americans were in custody but could not confirm or comment.

The Haitian Americans were identified by Haitian officials as James Solages and Joseph Vincent. Solages, at age 35, is the youngest of the suspects and the oldest is 55, according to a document shared by Haiti’s minister of elections, Mathias Pierre. He would not provide further information on those in custody.

Solages described himself as a “certified diplomatic agent,” an advocate for children and budding politician on a website for a charity he started in 2019 in south Florida to assist people in the Haitian coastal town of Jacmel. On his bio page for the charity, Solages said he previously worked as a bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti.

Canada's foreign relation department released a statement that did not refer to Solages by name but said one of the men detained for his alleged role in the killing had been “briefly employed as a reserve bodyguard” at its embassy by a private contractor. He gave no other details.

Calls to the charity and Solages’ associates at the charity either did not go through or weren't answered.

Witnesses said a crowd discovered two of the suspects Thursday hiding in bushes in Port-au-Prince, and some people grabbed the men by their shirts and pants, pushed them and occasionally slapped them. An Associated Press journalist saw officers put the pair in the back of a pickup and drive away as the crowd ran after them to a nearby police station.

“They killed the president! Give them to us! We’re going to burn them,” people chanted outside.

The crowd later set fire to several abandoned cars riddled with bullet holes that they believed belonged to the suspects. The cars didn’t have license plates, and inside one was an empty box of bullets and some water.

Later, Charles urged people to stay calm and let his officers do their work. He cautioned that authorities needed evidence that was being destroyed, including the burned cars.

Officials have given out little information on the killing, other than to say the attack was carried out by “a highly trained and heavily armed group.”

Not everyone was buying the government’s description of the attack. When Haitian journalist Robenson Geffrard, who writes for a local newspaper and has a radio show, tweeted a report on comments by the police chief, he drew a flood of responses expressing skepticism. Many wondered how the sophisticated attackers described by police could penetrate Moïse’s home, security detail and panic room and escape unharmed but then be caught without planning a successful getaway.

A Haitian judge involved in the investigation said Moïse was shot a dozen times and his office and bedroom were ransacked, according to the Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste. It quoted Judge Carl Henry Destin as saying investigators found 5.56 and 7.62 mm cartridges between the gatehouse and inside the house.

Moïse’s daughter, Jomarlie Jovenel, hid in her brother’s bedroom during the attack, and a maid and another worker were tied up by the attackers, the judge said.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military, asked people to reopen businesses and go back to work as he ordered the reopening of the international airport.

Joseph decreed a two-week state of siege after the assassination, which stunned a nation already in crisis from some of the Western Hemisphere’s worst poverty, widespread violence and political instability.

Haiti had grown increasingly unstable under Moïse, who had been ruling by decree for more than a year and faced violent protests as critics accused him of trying to amass more power while the opposition demanded he step down.

The U.N. Security Council met privately Thursday to discuss the situation in Haiti, and U.N. special envoy Helen La Lime said afterward that Haitian officials had asked for additional security assistance.

Public transportation and street vendors remained scarce Thursday, an unusual sight for the normally bustling streets of Port-au-Prince.

Marco Destin was walking to see his family since no buses, known as tap-taps, were available. He was carrying a loaf of bread for them because they had not left their house since the president’s killing out of fear for their lives.

“Every one at home is sleeping with one eye open and one eye closed,” he said. “If the head of state is not protected, I don’t have any protection whatsoever.”

Gunfire rang out intermittently across the city hours after the killing, a grim reminder of the growing power of gangs that displaced more than 14,700 people last month alone as they torched and ransacked homes in a fight over territory.

Robert Fatton, a Haitian politics expert at the University of Virginia, said gangs were a force to contend with and it isn’t certain Haiti’s security forces can enforce a state of siege.

“It’s a really explosive situation,” he said.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Goodman reported from Miami. AP videographer Pierre-Richard Luxama in Port-au-Prince contributed to this report.

Caption Two suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are moved to be displayed to the press at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, among them Haitian-American citizens James Solages, left, and Joseph Vincent, second left, are shown to the media at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along with the weapons and equipment they allegedly used in the attack, at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. (AP Photo / Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption Interim President Claude Joseph, center, looks at the suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise during as they were shown to the media at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption A youth peers though the closed gate at the border with Haiti in Jimani, Dominican Republic, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Dominican President Luís Abinader ordered the closure of the border on Wednesday, after Haiti's government reported that a team of gunmen had assassinated President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Dominican Republic soldiers guard the border with Haiti in Jimani, Dominican Republic, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Dominican President Luís Abinader ordered the closure of the border on Wednesday, after Haiti's government reported that a team of gunmen had assassinated President Jovenel Moïse. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption People pressure police to hand over the bodies of two men who were brought in by police after they were killed by police in a shootout, in order to burn them in retaliation for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, at a police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. According to Police Chief Leon Charles, the two dead are suspects in Moïse's July 7 assassination. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption A police truck takes two detainees to the police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. According to Police Chief Leon Charles, the two detained are suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption People look into the window of a police car carrying the bodies of two people killed in a shooting with police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. The Wednesday assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was followed by a gunfight in which authorities said police killed four suspects, detained two others, and freed three officers being held hostage. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption The police take two detainees to the police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. According to Police Chief Leon Charles, the two detained are suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption People move past a burning truck outside the police station of Petion Ville during a protest against the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on Moïse’s home early Wednesday in which the president was shot to death and his wife, Martine, critically wounded. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise sit on the floor after being detained, at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. A Haitian judge involved in the murder investigation said that President Moise was shot a dozen times and that his office and bedroom were ransacked. (AP Photo/Jean Marc Hervé Abélard) Credit: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard Credit: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard

Caption An Haitian vendor stands by a truck filled with vegetables at the closed border with Haiti in Jimani, Dominican Republic, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Dominican President Luís Abinader ordered the closure of the border on Wednesday, after Haiti's government reported that a team of gunmen had assassinated President Jovenel Moïse. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Children ride on the roof and back of a public taxi a day after the murder of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated after a group of armed men attacked his private residence, and gravely wounding his wife, First Lady Martine Moise. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption A worker carries steel rebar for a construction project a day after the murder of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated after a group of armed men attacked his private residence, and gravely wounding his wife, First Lady Martine Moise. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption People try to recover usable material from a burned-out car during a protest a day after the murder of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated after a group of armed men attacked his private residence, and gravely wounding his wife, First Lady Martine Moise. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Caption Police officers with their weapons drawn search for suspects in the murder Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Two men believed to be Haitian Americans, one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince, have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, according to a senior Haitian official, while a Haitian judge involved in the murder investigation said that the late President Moise was shot a dozen times and his office and bedroom were ransacked. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn