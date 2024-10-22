Nation & World News

2 transgender women stabbed to death at home in northwest Pakistan

Police say two men armed with daggers killed two transgender women at their home in conservative northwest Pakistan overnight before fleeing the scene, a sign of increasing violence against trans people in the country
1 hour ago

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Two men armed with daggers killed two transgender women at their home in conservative northwest Pakistan overnight before fleeing the scene, police said, a sign of increasing violence against trans people in the country.

The killings happened Sunday night in Mardan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local police chief Fahim Khan said. He said the motive behind the murders was unclear and officers are still investigating.

Transgender people are often subjected to harassment, abuse and attacks in Muslim-majority Pakistan. They are also among the victims of so-called honor killings carried out by relatives to punish perceived sexual transgressions.

Farzana Jan, President of the Trans Action rights group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said another nine trans people have been killed in gun attacks in the province since January.

She said none of the attackers involved in the previous cases had been brought to justice, mainly because families pardoned the attackers or prosecutors did not pursue the cases seriously.

The transgender community has threated to protest if the attackers are not arrested.

“We have given a three-day deadline to the police for arresting those behind the latest killings in Mardan,” Jan said. “We will stage rallies if the killers of two members of our community are not arrested,” she said.

There are no exact figures about the number of trans people in Pakistan, but Jan estimated that about 75,000 live in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mardan is located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Peshawar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pakistani police fire tear gas at protesting students as anger spreads over alleged...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Violence-hit Pakistan locks down its capital for an Asian security meeting
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Gunmen kill 7 people working on a strategic tunnel project in Indian-controlled Kashmir
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Taliban-run media stops showing images of living beings in some Afghan provinces
The Latest
King Charles III ends first Australian visit by a reigning British monarch in 13 years17m ago
Blinken arrives in Israel as US looks to renew cease-fire efforts after the killing of...17m ago
Samoan coast where King Charles will visit worries about the future after ship damaged...40m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse