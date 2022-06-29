2-time Wimbledon champ Murray loses to Isner in 2nd round

In addition to becoming Britain’s first men’s singles title winner in 77 years at Wimbledon when he claimed the trophy in 2013 — and adding another in 2016 — Murray always had managed to make it to at least the third round in his 13 prior appearances. He lost that early twice, in his 2005 debut and in 2021.

“It’s no secret that I am most definitely not a better tennis player than Andy Murray. I might have been just a little bit better than him today. It was an incredible honor to play him on this court, in front of this crowd,” said the 37-year-old Isner, who won the longest match in tennis history by a 70-68 score in the fifth set at Wimbledon in 2010 and reached the semifinals there in 2018. “At the age I’m at now, I need to relish these moments. This was one of the biggest wins of my career.”

Murray can still hit crisp, clean groundstrokes, and he accumulated merely 13 unforced errors to 39 winners against the 6-foot-10 (2.08-meter) Isner. And Murray can still return about as well as anyone, often getting serves topping 130 mph (210 kph) back over the net. But he could not quite do that enough: Isner hit 36 aces — moving him four away from Ivo Karlovic’s total of 13,728, a record since the ATP began tracking that stat in 1991 — and delivered another 60 unreturned serves across the match’s nearly 3 1/2 hours.

Murray, who entered the day 8-0 against Isner, only managed to obtain two break points. Both came after about a dozen minutes of play, right after Isner broke to go up 2-1 in the opening set.

Isner erased the first with a drop volley winner, part of a tremendous display of deft touch up at the net, where he won the point on 43 of 61 trips forward.

“This is why I still play,” Isner said. “This is why I work hard.”

When the second break chance for Murray arrived moments later, Isner got out of the game this way: 128 mph (206 kph) ace, 126 mph (203 kph) ace, 134 mph (216 kph) service winner.

Murray made things interesting by taking the third-set tiebreaker, celebrating by hopping around and shouting and pumping his right fist while the crowd rose and roared.

But Isner quickly broke to go up 3-2 in the fourth and that, essentially, was that.

How did Isner hold off any chance of a comeback by Murray?

“I served,” Isner said with a laugh. “That’s really all it came down to. I guess I didn’t give him many opportunities to spin his web and get me tangled up in it. If I got embroiled in too many rallies with him, it just wasn’t going to go well for me. I had an incredible serving day and I needed every single bit of it to beat him.”

Next for Isner is a third-round matchup against No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner. Other men who won Wednesday included three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz, while No. 3 Casper Ruud — the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open — lost 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to Ugo Humbert, and No. 15 Reilly Opelka was defeated by Tim Van Rijthoven 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4).

Only four of the top 11 men in the ATP rankings are in the bracket after Day 3.

In addition to No. 10 Raducanu's exit, No. 2 Anett Kontaveit lost to Juke Niemeier of Germany 6-4, 6-0, and No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza, the champion at Wimbledon in 2017 and the French Open in 2016, was beaten by Greet Minnen 6-4, 6-0.

Women's winners included 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova, No. 8 Jessica Pegula, three-time major champion Angelique Kerber and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Raducanu won the championship at Flushing Meadows in September as an unseeded player who went through qualifying at age 18.

Since then, she's had a birthday — and has not made it past the second round at a major.

“There’s no pressure. Like, why is there any pressure? I’m still 19. Like, it’s a joke. I literally won a Slam,” Raducanu said. “Yes, I have had attention. But I’m a Slam champion, so no one’s going to take that away from me. Yeah, if anything, the pressure is on those who haven’t done that.”

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption John Isner of the US shakes hands with Britain's Andy Murray after defeating him in their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption John Isner of the US shakes hands with Britain's Andy Murray after defeating him in their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning the third set during the singles tennis match against John Isner of the US on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning the third set during the singles tennis match against John Isner of the US on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning a point against France's Caroline Garcia during their singles tennis match against on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning a point against France's Caroline Garcia during their singles tennis match against on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning the third set during the singles tennis match against John Isner of the US on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning the third set during the singles tennis match against John Isner of the US on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Norway's Casper Rudd plays a return to France's Ugo Humbert in a second round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption Norway's Casper Rudd plays a return to France's Ugo Humbert in a second round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Estonia's Anett Kontaveit returns the ball to Germany's Jule Niemeier during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Estonia's Anett Kontaveit returns the ball to Germany's Jule Niemeier during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns the ball to Belgium's Greet Minnen during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns the ball to Belgium's Greet Minnen during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption John Isner of the US returns the ball to Britain's Andy Murray during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption John Isner of the US returns the ball to Britain's Andy Murray during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption John Isner of the US serves to Britain's Andy Murray during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption John Isner of the US serves to Britain's Andy Murray during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to John Isner of the US during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to John Isner of the US during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption France's Caroline Garcia returns the ball to Britain's Emma Raducanu during their singles tennis match against on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption France's Caroline Garcia returns the ball to Britain's Emma Raducanu during their singles tennis match against on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant