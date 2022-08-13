ajc logo
2-time champ Simona Halep advances to Toronto final

Romania's Simona Halep reaches for a return to United States' Jessica Pegula during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Romania's Simona Halep reaches for a return to United States' Jessica Pegula during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

1 hour ago
Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open's final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday

TORONTO (AP) — Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.

The 15th-seeded Halep won the tournament in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. Pegula was seeded seventh.

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia faced 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinal

Romania's Simona Halep reaches for a return to United States' Jessica Pegula during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Romania's Simona Halep reaches for a return to United States' Jessica Pegula during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

United States' Jessica Pegula hits a return to Romania's Simona Halep during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

United States' Jessica Pegula hits a return to Romania's Simona Halep during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

United States' Jessica Pegula reacts during her defeat to Romania's Simona Halep during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

United States' Jessica Pegula reacts during her defeat to Romania's Simona Halep during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Romania's Simona Halep serves to United States' Jessica Pegula during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Romania's Simona Halep serves to United States' Jessica Pegula during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

