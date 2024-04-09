Nation & World News

2-time All-Star Ja Morant defended himself during pickup game fight, judge says

A Tennessee judge has ruled that Ja Morant acted in self-defense when a teenager accused the two-time NBA All-Star of punching him during a pickup game at the home of the Memphis Grizzlies guard’s parents in 2022
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant appears in Judge Carol Chumney's courtroom at Shelby County Circuit Court, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. A judge has ruled that Ja Morant acted in self-defense when a teen-ager accused the two-time NBA All-Star of punching him during a pickup game at the home of the Memphis Grizzlies guard's parents in 2022. Shelby County Court Circuit Judge Carol Chumney cited Tennessee law on when the issue of self-defense can be raised, and she wrote in a ruling issued Monday, April 8, 2024, that Morant “enjoys a presumption of civil immunity." (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant appears in Judge Carol Chumney's courtroom at Shelby County Circuit Court, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. A judge has ruled that Ja Morant acted in self-defense when a teen-ager accused the two-time NBA All-Star of punching him during a pickup game at the home of the Memphis Grizzlies guard's parents in 2022. Shelby County Court Circuit Judge Carol Chumney cited Tennessee law on when the issue of self-defense can be raised, and she wrote in a ruling issued Monday, April 8, 2024, that Morant “enjoys a presumption of civil immunity." (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
51 minutes ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant acted in self-defense when a teenager accused the two-time NBA All-Star of punching him during a pickup game at the home of the Memphis Grizzlies guard's parents in 2022, a judge has ruled.

Shelby County Court Circuit Judge Carol Chumney cited Tennessee law on when the issue of self-defense can be raised, and she wrote in a ruling issued Monday that Morant “enjoys a presumption of civil immunity."

The lawsuit filed by Joshua Holloway accuses Morant of assaulting him during a pickup game on July 26, 2022. Then 17, Holloway had been invited to play at the private court of the Morant family. Holloway, now 18, plays basketball for Samford University.

Morant claimed he was defending himself after Holloway aggressively threw the basketball at him with a one-handed, baseball-style pass and hit him in the face during a check-ball situation. A "check" is a common practice in pickup games in which two opposing players pass the ball to each other and check to see if their teammates are ready, often before starting a game or after a foul.

The judge wrote that “a provocateur generally cannot invoke self-defense; if you start a fight, then you should be ready to finish it.” The judge also noted that Holloway was the only “provocateur,” with everyone else just wanting to play basketball.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board extends search for new superintendent1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia elections ranking improves to No. 11 in MIT study

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene escalates dispute with U.S House speaker
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
1h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC
The Latest
Cirque du Soleil's Beatles-themed Las Vegas show will end after an 18-year run
7m ago
Mountain goat stuck under Kansas City bridge survives rocky rescue
9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies as bond yields ease ahead of inflation report
10m ago
Featured

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well
No charges for driver in Gwinnett 4-year-old’s pedestrian death