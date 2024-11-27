2 Tennessee tax preparers charged with filing $65 million in false claims under pandemic programs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two tax preparers submitted $65 million in false claims for refunds under programs designed to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Wednesday.

A federal grand jury indicted Renata Walton, 44, and Nicole Jones, 36, on more than 50 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, preparing false tax returns and obstruction of justice, the U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said in a news release.

Walton and Jones, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and were each released on $100,000 bond. Court records do not list lawyers for them, and their tax preparation business is closed “for the season,” according to a phone message at the number for R&B Tax Express in Moscow, Tennessee.