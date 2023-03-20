BreakingNews
Mableton de-annexation efforts fail at state Capitol
X

2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested

National & World News
Updated 27 minutes ago
Officials say two students have been injured in a shooting outside a Dallas-area high school and police arrested the person suspected of opening fire

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two students were injured in a shooting outside a Dallas-area high school on Monday morning and police arrested the person suspected of opening fire, officials said.

The shooting began on a high school campus in the suburb of Arlington around 6:55 a.m., before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after the spring break, according to police and school district officials.

One student was injured by gunfire, another was hurt by “debris from the shooting,” and both are getting medical care, said Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster. She could not immediately provide further information on the student's identities or conditions.

Arlington police said the suspected shooter never entered the Lamar High School building and was arrested soon after officers arrived on the scene. They said the scene was secure in a tweet at 7:21 a.m. but have not released more information on the shooter.

Foster said school buses and other arriving students were diverted from the campus before classes were set to start. Officials urged parents and others to stay away from the campus while police investigate. Police said at 10:40 a.m. that they'd completed their search of the school building and students would be released to their guardians at a “reunification center” starting at noon.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Trump’s lawyers move to quash Ga. special grand jury report2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bally Sports announces full Braves broadcast team for 2023 season
2h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
6h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
4h ago

Credit: Branden Camp

Hijacked: Georgia bills thought to be dead revived in final days
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Jones-backed hospital fight could tie up legislative session
5h ago
The Latest
Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion
5m ago
Top Israeli minister: 'No such thing' as Palestinian people
8m ago
France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets
11m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
2h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
6h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top