Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire

A burned car is abandoned on a hilltop overlooking Superior, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
A burned car is abandoned on a hilltop overlooking Superior, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Credit: Thomas Peipert

National & World News
By THOMAS PEIPERT and BRITTANY PETERSON, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Investigators looking for the cause of the Colorado wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes have narrowed their search to a sparsely populated neighborhood near Boulder

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Investigators looking for the cause of the Colorado wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes have narrowed their search to a sparsely populated neighborhood near Boulder where a passer-by captured video of a burning shed on the day the fire began, authorities said.

“The fire originated somewhere in that neighborhood,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle told a news briefing Sunday. He said authorities did not know whether the burning shed started the larger fire or whether the shed caught fire as a result of other flames.

Meanwhile, teams continued searching Monday for two people who were still missing, and survivors sorted through the charred remnants of their homes to find whatever was left.

The Boulder County area known as Marshall Mesa is near the base of the Rocky Mountain foothills and overlooks the more heavily populated suburbs to the east that were devastated by the fast-moving fire, which was whipped up by furious winds blowing from the foothills to the west. The area is surrounded by public open space and private grasslands, both left tinder-dry after months of drought.

Over the weekend, authorities executed a search warrant, but the sheriff declined to elaborate and did not comment on whether he thought the fire was arson.

But a sheriff’s official who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that several properties were under investigation, including one in the Marshall Mesa area, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) west of the hard-hit town of Superior. A National Guard Humvee blocked access to the property.

The inferno broke out unusually late in the year following a dry fall and a winter with hardly any snow so far.

In the search for the missing, crews were looking for a woman in the town of Superior and a man from the nearby community of Marshall. Other investigators were trying to determine if the missing might have made it out but did not contact their families or friends, Pelle said.

Rex and Barba Hickman went through the ashes of their Louisville home with their son and his wife.

Their son Austin cut a safe open with a grinding tool to reveal gold and silver coins, melted credit cards, keys and the charred remains of the couple’s passports.

They had evacuated with their dog, their iPads and the clothes on their back, and Rex Hickman said he was heartbroken to discover that there was nothing left of their home of 23 years.

“There’s a numbness that hits you first. You know, kind of like you go into crisis mode. You think about what you can do, what you can’t do,” he said. “The real pain is going to sink in over time.”

The couple have to find a rental property and clothes in the short-term, and their insurance company told them Sunday it would take at least two years to rebuild their home.

“We know how fortunate we are,” Rex Hickman said. “We have each other. We have great friends, wonderful family. So many people have got to be suffering much more than we are, and we feel for them.”

While homes that burned to the foundations were still smoldering in some places, the blaze was no longer considered an immediate threat — especially with frigid temperatures and a blanket of snow that fell Saturday.

Most of the 991 buildings destroyed by the fire were homes. But the blaze also burned through eight businesses at a shopping center in Louisville, including a nail salon and a Subway restaurant. In neighboring Superior, 12 businesses were damaged, including a Target, a Chuck E. Cheese pizzeria, a Tesla car dealership, a hotel and the town hall.

The two towns are about 20 miles (30 kilometers) northwest of Denver and have a combined population of 34,000.

The flames stopped about 100 yards (90 meters) from Susan Hill’s property in Louisville. She slept Saturday night in her home using a space heater and hot water bottles to keep warm because her natural gas service was still off.

She choked up as she remembered seeing the sky change color and nervously fleeing with her college-age son and the dog, cat and a fire box with birth certificates and other documents.

“I don’t even know how to describe it,” she said. “It’s so sad. It’s so awful. It’s just devastating.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/environment.

Rex Hickman sifts through the rubble of his burned home in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Hickman, who had lived in the home with his wife for 23 years, found his safe, but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Credit: Thomas Peipert

Rex Hickman sifts through the rubble of his burned home in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Hickman, who had lived in the home with his wife for 23 years, found his safe, but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Credit: Thomas Peipert

People whose homes didn’t burn in a wildfire evacuate their belongings, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Credit: Eugene Garcia

People whose homes didn’t burn in a wildfire evacuate their belongings, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Credit: Eugene Garcia

A man holds the flag and a sign reading "BOCO STRONG! We will rise again!!!" during a tour of the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (Matthew Jonas /The Denver Post via AP)

Credit: Matthew Jonas

A man holds the flag and a sign reading "BOCO STRONG! We will rise again!!!" during a tour of the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (Matthew Jonas /The Denver Post via AP)

Credit: Matthew Jonas

A burned truck in a destroyed neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Search teams looked for two missing people on Sunday in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze and investigators tried to determine its cause. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Credit: Thomas Peipert

A burned truck in a destroyed neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Search teams looked for two missing people on Sunday in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze and investigators tried to determine its cause. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Credit: Thomas Peipert

From left, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tour the damage from the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (Matthew Jonas /The Denver Post via AP)

Credit: Matthew Jonas

From left, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tour the damage from the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (Matthew Jonas /The Denver Post via AP)

Credit: Matthew Jonas

Snow covers the burned remains of a Tesla dealership after wildfires ravaged the area Sunday, Jan.2, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Snow covers the burned remains of a Tesla dealership after wildfires ravaged the area Sunday, Jan.2, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Barba Hickman surveys the rubble of her burned home in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Hickman had lived in the home with her husband for 23 years. He found the couple's safe Sunday but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Credit: Thomas Peipert

Barba Hickman surveys the rubble of her burned home in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Hickman had lived in the home with her husband for 23 years. He found the couple's safe Sunday but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Credit: Thomas Peipert

The Payanna family brings valuables back to their home in Superior, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, which was spared by the Marshall wildfire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: Jack Dempsey

The Payanna family brings valuables back to their home in Superior, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, which was spared by the Marshall wildfire. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Rep. Jason Crow stops to photograph a home during a tour of the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (Matthew Jonas /The Denver Post via AP)

Credit: Matthew Jonas

Rep. Jason Crow stops to photograph a home during a tour of the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (Matthew Jonas /The Denver Post via AP)

Credit: Matthew Jonas

Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son Austin Hickman, in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The elder Hickman, who had lived in the home with his wife for 23 years, found his safe, but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Credit: Thomas Peipert

Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son Austin Hickman, in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The elder Hickman, who had lived in the home with his wife for 23 years, found his safe, but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Credit: Thomas Peipert

The remains of Element Hotel is surrounded by debris from the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (Matthew Jonas /The Denver Post via AP)

Credit: Matthew Jonas

The remains of Element Hotel is surrounded by debris from the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (Matthew Jonas /The Denver Post via AP)

Credit: Matthew Jonas

Colorado National Guard members secure locations burned by wildfire Sunday, Jan.2, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Colorado National Guard members secure locations burned by wildfire Sunday, Jan.2, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Snow covers the burned remains of a car after wildfires ravaged the area Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Snow covers the burned remains of a car after wildfires ravaged the area Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Viliam Klein, whose home burned in a wildfire, picks through the ashes on his property, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Credit: Eugene Garcia

Viliam Klein, whose home burned in a wildfire, picks through the ashes on his property, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Credit: Eugene Garcia

Investigations
