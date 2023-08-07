2 Southern California firefighters and a pilot were killed after a mid-air collision, officials say

Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County
National & World News
Updated 17 minutes ago
X

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said.

One of the helicopters landed safely. “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a news conference early Monday.

Fulcher did not identify the victims.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources were dispatched to a reported structure fire near the intersection of Broadway Street and South Ronda Avenue in the community of Cabazon, Fulcher said.

Shortly after the arrival of the first engine company, the fire was reported to have extended into the vegetation and a full wildland fire dispatch was initiated, which included fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

While battling the blaze, the two helicopters collided. The crash caused an additional 4-acre (1.6-hectare) fire, which was extinguished.

“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” Fulcher said. “The individuals in the first helicopter were able to able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”

The helicopter pilot was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said Sunday evening.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Alpharetta neighborhoods, mayor says12h ago

Credit: AP

In series loss to Cubs, Braves not as crisp as expected
10h ago

Credit: AP

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
5h ago

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE
Greyhound bus carrying over 30 people crashes on Georgia interstate; 13 injured
12h ago

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE
Greyhound bus carrying over 30 people crashes on Georgia interstate; 13 injured
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 arrested in case of South Dakota woman last seen in Atlanta area 7 years ago
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm...
6m ago
Troubled Toshiba announces buyout offer led by Japan businesses
14m ago
Stock market today: Global benchmarks mostly slip after Wall Street's losing week
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
PATRICIA MURPHY
In Jason Aldean’s Georgia hometown, they’re trying everything
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top