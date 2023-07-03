2 soldiers killed in shootout when militants ambush troops in southwest Pakistan, military says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Pakistan's military says a group of militants has ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A group of militants ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in a remote area in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead, the military said Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday's ambush near Balor in Baluchistan province, but Pakistani Taliban and small separatist groups have claimed similar attacks in the past.

The military identified the two killed as Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali. Another soldier was injured, the statement said.

Small separatist groups in oil-rich Baluchistan have waged a low-level insurgency for more than two decades. Baluch nationalists initially wanted a bigger share of the provincial resources, but later their insurgency morphed into a fight for independence from the government in Islamabad.

Though Pakistani authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, the violence has continued. The previous day, three policemen and a soldier were killed in militant attacks in Baluchistan, where militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan also have a strong presence.

Editors' Picks

When antisemitic hate came to Georgia, Georgians responded with unity 11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Great Eight: Braves set franchise record with eight All-Stars
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

3 injured in 3 separate shootings during 9 hours in Atlanta
10h ago

Wrong-way crash kills 2 in Atlanta; 6 others killed in other Georgia wrecks
12h ago

Wrong-way crash kills 2 in Atlanta; 6 others killed in other Georgia wrecks
12h ago

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records charged with murder
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

French rioting appears to slow 6 days after teen's death in Paris suburbs
14m ago
Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative respite from sweltering...
21m ago
US recommends Americans reconsider traveling to China due to arbitrary law enforcement...
23m ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
Hate group linked to Neo-Nazi evet outside East Cobb synagogue
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top