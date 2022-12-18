2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta apartment

He also said the violence began inside an apartment and then carried over outside, which is where the two fatal victims were found.

Hampton declined to give details of the condition of the wounded minors, other than to say that all had been shot and one of them was grazed by a bullet.

Homicide detectives were interviewing multiple other individuals to determine what involvement they may have had.

“I hate being here talking about kids and gunfire,” Hampton said, lamenting that there are “too many guns in the hands of our youth.”

“This should be a time that we are getting ready for the holidays, but we have at least two families that will be planning for funerals,” he continued, “and then you may have some other families who were significantly involved and have to deal with that.”