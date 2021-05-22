2 separate China quakes cause damage; 3 dead, dozens hurt

The Yunnan province seismological bureau gave the magnitude of the Friday night quake as 6.4 and said it struck 8 kilometers (5 miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali.

Shallow quakes often cause more damage, especially in populated areas.

The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali, but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage.

Three people died and 28 were injured, the Yunan province's publicity department said Saturday.

Relief efforts were underway, with the provincial authorities sending emergency rations and tents to the affected areas. In Qinghai, authorities set up temporary safety shelters due to continuous aftershocks.

Last year, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23.

China’s worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people stand on a street after an earthquake in Xining in northwestern China's Qinghai Province, early Saturday, May 22, 2021. A pair of strong earthquakes struck two provinces in China overnight on Saturday. (Zhang Long/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhang Long Credit: Zhang Long