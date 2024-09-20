2 Russians set record for longest single stay on the International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — Two Russians on Friday set a record for the longest continuous stay on the International Space Station, according to Russia's space agency.

Roscosmos said Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub broke the old record of 370 days, 21 hours and 22 minutes, which was set in September 2023 by Russians Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin and American Francisco Rubio.

Chub and Kononenko will add several days to their total before their scheduled return to Earth on Monday.