2 police horses on the lam cause traffic jam on I-90 in Cleveland area

Drivers on an Ohio interstate came upon an unusual traffic hazard over the weekend — a pair of horses trotting against traffic
3 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drivers on an Ohio interstate came upon an unusual traffic hazard over the weekend — a pair of police horses trotting against traffic on the highway.

The two animals on the lam caused an unusual traffic jam Saturday afternoon as they wove through slowing traffic and then stopped it on Interstate 90 in the downtown Cleveland area.

Cleveland.com reports that video from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the animals trotting on the side of the road near the unit's stables at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Another video showed them headed westbound in the eastbound interstate lanes, slowing and then halting traffic.

The camera follows the animals, ultimately trailed by a police cruiser with flashing lights, heading further along the highway and then down an onramp before cutting across a grassy section onto a side street and out of view.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz told reporters that the horses were members of the department’s mounted division. He said they “inadvertently strayed” during “routine care and exercise.”

“Mounted officers promptly recovered both horses, ensuring their safety, and no further incidents ensued," Diaz said.

Video of the horseplay prompted a good deal of online hilarity, with even the transportation department getting into the snarky act.

“Some real horsepower on I-90 in downtown Cleveland today. Any injuries? Neigh,” the department posted on Twitter/X.

