2 police horses on the lam cause traffic jam on I-90 in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drivers on an Ohio interstate came upon an unusual traffic hazard over the weekend — a pair of police horses trotting against traffic on the highway.

The two animals on the lam caused an unusual traffic jam Saturday afternoon as they wove through slowing traffic and then stopped it on Interstate 90 in the downtown Cleveland area.

Cleveland.com reports that video from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the animals trotting on the side of the road near the unit's stables at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Another video showed them headed westbound in the eastbound interstate lanes, slowing and then halting traffic.