2 people rescued 50 hours after China building collapse

In photos the building appeared to have pancaked down to about the second floor, leaving rubble strewn on the sidewalk. It had stood in a row of buildings about six stories tall.

Xinhua said the building had eight floors, including a restaurant on the second floor, a cafe on the third floor and residences on the top two floors. Other media reports said it was a six-story building. Tenants had made structural modifications to the building, but the cause of the collapse remained under investigation, Xinhua said.

Police said the Hunan Xiangda Engineering Testing Co. issued the false safety report on April 13. The arrested included the legal representative of the company and four technicians suspected of providing the assessment.

Following an increase in the number of collapses of self-built buildings in recent years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that it was necessary to check such structures for any hidden dangers and fix them to prevent major accidents, Xinhua said.

Poor adherence to safety standards, including the illegal addition of extra floors and failure to use reinforcing iron bars, is often blamed for such disasters.

Caption This photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows the site of a collapsed self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on April 29, 2022. (Chen Zeguo /Xinhua via AP) Credit: Chen Zeguo Credit: Chen Zeguo Caption This photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows the site of a collapsed self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on April 29, 2022. (Chen Zeguo /Xinhua via AP) Credit: Chen Zeguo Credit: Chen Zeguo

Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers work from a crane over the collapsed site of a self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 30, 2022. Rescuers in central China have pulled out alive some of those trapped ina partially collapsed building, authorities said Saturday, while President Xi Jinping gave instructions to rescue the victims "at all costs." (Shen Hong/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Shen Hong Credit: Shen Hong Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers work from a crane over the collapsed site of a self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 30, 2022. Rescuers in central China have pulled out alive some of those trapped ina partially collapsed building, authorities said Saturday, while President Xi Jinping gave instructions to rescue the victims "at all costs." (Shen Hong/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Shen Hong Credit: Shen Hong

Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuer workers transfer a person pulled alive from the scene of a collapsed self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 29, 2022. Rescuers in central China have pulled out alive some of those trapped in a partially collapsed building, authorities said Saturday, while President Xi Jinping gave instructions to rescue the victims "at all costs." (Chen Zhenhai/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Chen Zhenhai Credit: Chen Zhenhai Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuer workers transfer a person pulled alive from the scene of a collapsed self-constructed residential building in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 29, 2022. Rescuers in central China have pulled out alive some of those trapped in a partially collapsed building, authorities said Saturday, while President Xi Jinping gave instructions to rescue the victims "at all costs." (Chen Zhenhai/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Chen Zhenhai Credit: Chen Zhenhai