2 people dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on southwest Florida interstate

“It’s seconds that separated us from the car in front of us,” she said. “The wing pulverized this one car.”

Walker and her friend saw the plane moments before it hit the highway, allowing her friend to pull over before the crash.

“The plane was over our heads by inches,” she said. “It took a hard right and skid across the highway.”

Walker said an explosion of flames then burst from the plane with a loud boom. Pieces of the plane littered the highway.

“It feels unreal like a movie,” she said. “It was seconds between us dying.”

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet and said five people were aboard when the crash happened around 3:15 pm.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Fisher confirmed two deaths, but said he didn’t immediately know whether the victims had been passengers on the plane or were on the ground.

According to the FlightAware aircraft tracker, the plane was operated by Hop-a-Jet Worldwide Charter based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It took off from an airport at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, at about 1:02 p.m. and was scheduled to land in Naples at 3:12 p.m. After that, the aircraft was scheduled to fly to Fort Lauderdale. Hop-a-Jet did not immediately respond to an email and phone message seeking comment.

A spokesperson for Ohio State University said the aircraft is not affiliated with the university, and they had no further information about it.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed and advised motorists to seek alternate routes.