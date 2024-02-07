2 officers wounded by gunfire at home that later erupts in flames in Philadelphia suburb

One was shot in the arm and the other in the leg, and they were in stable condition, said Margie McAboy, director of policy and public engagement for the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Images of the home showed intense flames and smoke rising from the roof and top floor of the three-story home.

There was no immediate word on the condition of anyone inside, including the child who was reported wounded.

“House is fully engulfed in fire. Status of suspect unknown,” McAboy said.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told WPVI-TV that fire crews were battling to control the fire, which “has largely burned out the house.”

The gunshots had stopped, he added, and officials had “no idea whether or not the shooter is still alive inside the house.”

Officers were looking to enter to “try to stabilize the situation” and determine who may be there.

SWAT officers and agents from other departments were deployed to the scene.

East Lansdowne is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of downtown Philadelphia.