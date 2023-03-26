BreakingNews
UPDATE: Flash flood warning for parts of metro Atlanta after severe storms
X

2 officers killed in Louisiana police helicopter crash

news
Updated 5 hours ago
Two Louisiana police officers are dead after their helicopter crashed into sugarcane field

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Baton Rouge police officers died Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a sugarcane field, Louisiana authorities said.

The Robinson R-44 helicopter went out at 2 a.m. to help with a pursuit and never returned, local media reported. The aircraft's disappearance wasn't noticed for several hours, when a search was launched. The wreckage was found before 11 a.m.

The names of the officers have not been released.

“On behalf of the City of Baton Rouge, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said on Twitter.

Baton Rouge police officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

West Georgia tornado injures at least 5; Kemp declares state of emergency5h ago

Credit: admin

UPDATE: Flash flood warning for parts of metro Atlanta after severe storms
6m ago

Braves prospects Jared Shuster, Dylan Dodd make starting rotation to open season
8h ago

Body of 4-year-old found by crews searching Yellow River in Gwinnett
7h ago

Body of 4-year-old found by crews searching Yellow River in Gwinnett
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves entered spring with tons of outfield options, and all seem promising
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

West Georgia tornado injures at least 5; Kemp declares state of emergency
5h ago
Body of 4-year-old found by crews searching Yellow River in Gwinnett
7h ago
How to help the people affected by the Mississippi tornadoes
Featured

Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
The untold story of Jimmy Carter, his best friend and a murder charge
How to help the people affected by the Mississippi tornadoes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top