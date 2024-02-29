Nation & World News

2 officers, 1 court employee shot and wounded in Independence, Missouri, authorities say

Authorities say two police officers and a court employee were shot and wounded at a home in Independence, Missouri
Law enforcement officials and medical personnel work the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Elsea Smith Road and Budschu Road on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Independence, Mo. (Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Law enforcement officials and medical personnel work the scene of an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Elsea Smith Road and Budschu Road on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Independence, Mo. (Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star via AP)
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH – Associated Press
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Two police officers and a court employee were shot and wounded Thursday at a home in Independence, Missouri, authorities said.

Corporal Justin Ewing with Missouri State Highway Patrol said during a news conference the two officers were critically injured and were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The 16th Judicial Court of Missouri said a court process server also was shot and critically injured by someone inside the home while serving an eviction notice.

“We are devastated that a court employee, who is a public servant, was shot by a member of the public while performing their job,” Presiding Judge Jalilah Otto said in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our employee, our entire Court family, and the Independence Police Department.”

A male suspect sustained minor injuries, Kansas City police Capt. Jake Becchina said at the news conference.

Independence Police Department spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor said no details are immediately available about what led to the shooting.

Helicopter video from KMBC-TV showed emergency vehicles converged around an isolated house in the middle of a field. The media was cordoned off in an area about 1 mile (1.61 kilometers) from the crime scene. The area was a mixture of woods and farmland with a smattering of houses on large, multi-acre lots. A church was mixed in among the houses.

Independence is a suburb of Kansas City, with about 122,000 residents.

Capt. Ronda Montgomery of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said she could confirm that police officers were shot, but that she couldn’t comment further. She said it’s under the jurisdiction of the Independence police and that it’s their scene.

Schools in the Fort Osage School District were locked down for about 20-30 minutes until authorities gave the all-clear, spokesperson Stephanie Smith said.

“The incident occurred several miles from our nearest school, so it really was out of caution,” she said. “Safety is always our first priority for our students.”

An ambulance and a police car leave the scene near Missouri 7 Highway and Bundschu Road in Independence, Mo., Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, after multiple police officers were reported shot in the area. Authorities say two police officers were shot and wounded Thursday in Independence, Missouri. Independence Police Department spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor says the two officers were taken to a hospital. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene where two police officers were shot and wounded in a rural area in Independence, Mo., Thursday, Feb. 29, 2014. Independence Police Department spokesperson Officer Jack Taylor said the two officers were taken to a hospital, and their conditions were not immediately known. One person was arrested, he said. (AP Photo/Heather Hollingsworth)

