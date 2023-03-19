X

2 skiers missing in avalanche near Mont Blanc

National & World News
Updated 4 hours ago
Rescue teams are searching for two skiers who were caught in an avalanche near Mont Blanc on Italy’s northern border with France

ROME (AP) — Rescue teams were searching Sunday for two skiers who were caught in an avalanche near Mont Blanc on Italy’s northern border with France, local authorities said.

Two surviving off-piste skiers sounded the alarm shortly after the 1 p.m. avalanche on Val Veny, above Courmayeur, but low-lying clouds prevented helicopters from reaching the scene, Courmayeur Mayor Roberto Rota told Sky TG24.

Rescuers were getting to the site by snowmobile, but Rota said the chances of finding the skiers alive was slim given the amount of time that had passed.

Rota suggested the four skiers were amateurs who hadn’t gone up with a guide or proper avalanche safety equipment, though he added that avalanche airbags would have only been useful if rescuers were nearby and had gotten to the scene within the first 15-20 minutes.

“Unfortunately, it’s 99% that those involved won’t make it,” he said.

The avalanche risk Sunday for the area was a level-three “considerable” danger on a scale of five risk levels — low, moderate, considerable, high and very high — used by the European Avalanche Warning Services, Rota said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 dead after car rolls over Buford Spring Connector onto expressway below1h ago

Credit: Image by Screengrab

Longtime pastor Johnny Hunt files defamation suit against Southern Baptists
5h ago

Credit: AP

Potential opening-day start would be ‘a great honor’ for Braves ace Max Fried
51m ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta police keep watch as Trump calls for U.S. protests
1h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta police keep watch as Trump calls for U.S. protests
1h ago

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the investigation into fatal UGA crash
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nowell, late 3s lift Kansas State past Kentucky in NCAAs
6m ago
Fear, grief follow deadly quake on Ecuador's southwest coast
10m ago
Macron's leadership at risk amid tensions over pension plan
11m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top