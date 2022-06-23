ajc logo
X

2 Nigerians charged in UK over alleged organ-harvesting plan

National & World News
1 hour ago
British police have charged a man and a woman with conspiring to bring a child to the U.K. in order to harvest organs

LONDON (AP) — British police on Thursday charged a man and a woman with conspiring to bring a child to the U.K. in order to harvest organs.

London's Metropolitan Police force said Nigerian nationals Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, are accused of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, “namely organ harvesting.”

They are being held in custody and are due to appear in a London court later Thursday.

Police said a child had been taken to safety.

The force said detectives launched an investigation after they were alerted to potential modern slavery offenses in May.

The suspects share the names and ages of a former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate and his wife. The former deputy Senate president's office had no immediate comment.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta passed its budget for the next year. Here’s where your tax dollars will go.
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
18h ago
Atlanta City Council revisits controversial plan for closure of detention center
2h ago
Man arrested in shooting investigation that shut down Buckhead street
22h ago
Man arrested in shooting investigation that shut down Buckhead street
22h ago
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
4h ago
The Latest
Woman who had miscarriage on Malta trip can't get abortion
9m ago
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse
12m ago
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law in major ruling
12m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top