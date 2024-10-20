2 Navy aviators are found dead after a fighter jet crashed in Washington state

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Two crew members who were missing following the crash of a fighter jet in mountainous terrain in Washington during a routine training flight have been found dead, the U.S. Navy said Sunday.

The EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron crashed east of Mount Rainier on Tuesday afternoon, according to Whidbey Island Naval Air Station. Search teams, including a U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter, immediately launched from NAS Whidbey Island to try to find the crew and crash site.

Army Special Forces soldiers trained in mountaineering, high-angle rescue and technical communications were brought in to reach the wreckage, which was located Wednesday by an aerial crew resting at about 6,000 feet (1,828 meters) in a remote, steep and heavily wooded area east of Mount Rainier, officials said. Snow was in the forecast for Friday through the weekend.