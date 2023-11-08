2 more endangered Florida panthers struck and killed by vehicles, wildlife officials say

Wildlife officials say two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles
National & World News
1 hour ago

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) — Two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles, officials said.

A 2-year-old male panther's remains were found Monday near the Spirit-of-the-Wild Wildlife Management Area in Hendry County, and a 3-year-old female panther was found dead a day later near the Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area in Glades County, wildlife officials said.

All 10 known panther deaths this year were caused by vehicle collisions, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but their habitat now is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Editors' Picks

How could WeWork’s bankruptcy impact its Atlanta offices?3h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

NEW DETAILS
Funeral planned for Israeli soldier from metro Atlanta killed in attack
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

NEW DETAILS
Funeral planned for Israeli soldier from metro Atlanta killed in attack
3h ago

2nd suspect arrested in deadly MARTA station shooting in April
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

5 Republicans will take the stage in Miami, while Trump holds a rally nearby. Follow live...
11m ago
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say
11m ago
Vatican says it's permissible for transgender Catholics to be baptized
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
10h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
6h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top