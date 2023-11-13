2 more endangered Florida panthers struck and killed by vehicles, wildlife officials say

Wildlife officials say two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles
National & World News
7 minutes ago

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — Two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles, officials said.

A 4-year-old male panther's remains were found Sunday in northern Collier County, and a 3-year-old male panther was found dead the same day in northern Hendry County, wildlife officials said.

All 12 known panther deaths this year were caused by vehicle collisions, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but their habitat is now mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Riley Bunch / Riley.Bunch@ajc.com

Police deploy tear gas at protesters during march 41m ago

Credit: AP

Report: Fulton defendant told Trump was ‘not going to leave’ White House
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia gunmaker faces class action over allegedly defective pistols
41m ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Hyosub Shin

Tennessee Vols pulling out all stops vs. No. 2 Georgia
2h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Hyosub Shin

Tennessee Vols pulling out all stops vs. No. 2 Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photos

University of Georgia, Agnes Scott College students named Rhodes Scholars
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jill Biden hosts tea for female faith leaders and others, including South Carolina prayer...
10m ago
I-10 fire has closed a vital part of a Los Angeles freeway indefinitely, officials warn
16m ago
Paul Pelosi testifies in trial against man accused of attacking him with a hammer
20m ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
12h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top